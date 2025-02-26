Exclusive! Sayali Salunkhe reveals why she was initially hesitant to play Mata Anjana on ‘Veer Hanuman’

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Sayali Salunkhe, who will be seen playing the role of Mata Anjana in the upcoming mythological show "Veer Hanuman," has opened up about her initial hesitation in taking on the role.

In a candid conversation with IANS, Sayali revealed that portraying a mythological character was a completely new experience for her, which made her hesitant at first. However, she soon saw it as an exciting challenge and an opportunity to step out of her comfort zone and explore something different. Salunkhe shared, “I am playing the character of Mata Anjana in this show. If I can truly imbibe the essence of this character, it will be an enriching experience for me. As for Veer Hanuman, I had never done a mythological role before, so it was a completely new experience for me. I was initially hesitant, but I saw it as a challenge—an opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and do something different.”

When asked about her concerns regarding being typecast in mythological roles, Sayali acknowledged that it is a common occurrence in the industry. “Yes, typecasting does happen. People form a deep connection with such characters, and sometimes they even start believing in them beyond the screen. I hope my portrayal of Anjana Mata resonates with the audience in the same way. I want this character to reach people's hearts and homes. I have never experienced the kind of devotion where people genuinely start seeing an actor as the deity they play, but if that happens, I will consider it an honor,” the actress mentioned.

Sayali Salunkhe also opened up about the challenges she faced while preparing for her role. When asked about the physical transformation, including makeup and costume, she acknowledged that it was indeed a difficult process.

“Yes, it takes time. The attire, the get-up—everything requires patience. But once you get accustomed to it, you start enjoying the process. Initially, it feels overwhelming, but with time, it becomes second nature,” Sayali asserted.

On February 20, the highly anticipated mythological drama "Veer Hanuman" was launched in Ujjain with a first-of-its-kind 3D holographic sky projection at Shri Ram Ghat.

The show will premiere on March 11 on Sony SAB.

