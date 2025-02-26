Scope of liquor scam investigation should be expanded, says Cong's Devender Yadav

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav sharply criticised the findings given in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report and said it exposed the ruling party's “loot, lies, and division.”

At a press conference on Wednesday he alleged that the report exposed how the AAP government had misused the public’s money in the implementation of its liquor policy.

Yadav said, “The CAG report shows that the money of the people of Delhi has been looted. While the AAP government claimed to be increasing revenue, the reality is that Rs 2,000 crore were lost in the process.”

He further added that expert committee recommendations were ignored and claimed that the AAP leaders had lied about the entire issue.

"This is the result of the internal rift between the AAP and BJP, due to which the CAG report is not being discussed in the Assembly," he said.

Addressing the public’s concern about the liquor policy, Yadav reiterated the Congress demands a thorough investigation into the case.

He said, "We demand that the scope of the liquor scam investigation be expanded. The written complaint we gave against the AAP and BJP should be investigated, and there should be a public discussion on the lies being spoken about the liquor scam."

He also called for the formation of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to review the CAG report and ensure that those responsible for the scam are punished.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit added, “The CAG report clearly shows how the original purpose of the liquor policy was changed. What was supposed to be a policy to maximise participation, led to the number of wholesale licensees shrinking from 77 to only 14, all of whom are interlinked.”

In response to questions regarding the AAP government’s stance on excise duties, Dikshit stated, "The AAP had promised not to impose excise duties on each bottle of liquor, but instead planned an annual increase of 5 per cent -10 per cent in the base amount. This change allowed for a huge loophole where 30 per cent to 40 per cent of illegal liquor sold in Delhi went unnoticed."

Earlier on Tuesday Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG’s 'Performance Audit Report on the Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' in the Assembly.

This report holds significant political weight as it addresses one of the most controversial issues during the AAP's tenure.

Despite the continuous political sparring, the Opposition is now calling for accountability and transparency in the matter, demanding a deeper investigation into the findings outlined in the CAG report.

