10 Days School Holidays in Rajasthan for REET Exam

The state government of Rajasthan has declared an extended holiday for schools and colleges on February 27, and 28 in the state due to the upcoming REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) examination and other festivals. The holiday, which previously included a 2-day holiday for the REET exam, will now be extended for a total of 7-10 days, depending on the school and location.

Based on reports, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared schools and colleges in the state as exam centres for the REET exam, which will be conducted on February 27 and 28, 2025. Hence, the state government declared a 2-day holiday for schools and colleges that have been turned into exam centres.

Yet with the imminent festival of Holi and Shivratri, the government has thought it prudent to increase the holiday so that both teachers and students have more days off to relax. The number of days the holiday will be increased to differs according to the school and where they are, but is predicted to be a minimum of 7-10 days.

The REET exam is anticipated to be one of the biggest exams in the state this year with more than 15 lakh candidates registered to take the exam. The exam will be held in 41 districts of the state, with 1741 exam centres arranged to accommodate the huge number of candidates.

Applicants can verify their exam centre details on their admit cards. The state government has also put up an official notice for the extended break, which can be verified on the Twitter account of the Chief Minister or the official website of the state government.

Schools to Reopen After Extended Break

It should be kept in mind that the extended recess is for the schools and colleges that have been identified as the exam centres or are situated at places where holidays are being declared. Schools, once the extended recess is completed, will close as usual. Candidates who feel uncertain about the holiday can visit the official announcement for further details.

Finally, the government of Rajasthan state has issued a longer break for schools and colleges in the state, attributing it to the coming REET exam as well as several festivals. The break will provide students and teachers with a longer duration of relaxation and also help ensure that the REET exam is carried out without any hindrances.

Also read: Summer Holidays reduced for Intermediate Colleges in AP; check revised dates!