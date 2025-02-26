Summer Holidays reduced for Intermediate Colleges in AP; check revised dates!

The government of Andhra Pradesh has brought major alterations to the summer holiday calendar for Intermediate students. In the past, schools and colleges in AP used to close for summer holidays after the annual exams, giving students a long break in April and May. But this year, the government has shortened the summer holidays.

New Summer Holiday Schedule

As per the revised timetable, Inter 2nd year classes will start on April 1st and go on till April 22, 2025. Summer holidays will be shortened and will extend from April 23 to June 1, 2025. This is done to rationalize the academic calendar and prepare students for national-level competitive examinations better.

Impact on Students

The reduced summer vacations might be a shock to most students who were expecting a longer vacation. But the move by the government is aimed at keeping students concentrated and ready for their exams.

Other Holidays in Andhra Pradesh

Besides the summer vacations, the government has also declared a series of other holidays for the year 2025. These include:

Maha Shivaratri (February 26)

Holi (March 14)

Ugadi (March 30)

Ramadan (March 31)

Independence Day (August 15)

Diwali (October 20)

Christmas (December 25)

AP government will soon announce the official decision, taking into account students' welfare and parental concerns. Get the latest news about AP summer holidays and schedule changes here.

