AP: Half-Day Holiday for Schools from March 15 Likely

AP Government Plans Half-Day Schools to Combat Rising Summer Heat

As summer temperatures continue to rise across Andhra Pradesh, the state government is considering implementing half-day schools to protect students from extreme heat. This proactive measure is designed to prioritize student well-being and minimize health risks during the sweltering summer months.

Early Implementation of Half-Day Schools in 2025

With unseasonably high temperatures recorded as early as February, authorities are exploring the possibility of initiating half-day school schedules sooner than in previous years. The approach mirrors last year’s initiative, which was introduced to alleviate the effects of extreme heat on school-going children. Given the current climatic trends, officials are keen on ensuring that students are not exposed to prolonged heat-related stress.

Tentative Schedule for Half-Day Schools

Based on prevailing weather patterns, the government is expected to commence half-day schools from March 15, 2025. However, if temperatures escalate further, an earlier start date may be considered. Officials are closely monitoring meteorological reports to make an informed decision that safeguards student health. A formal announcement regarding the final schedule is anticipated soon.

Official Statement Awaited

With crucial board exams for Class 10 and Intermediate students approaching, the state’s Education Minister is expected to release an official statement outlining the plan for half-day schools. This initiative will also ensure that the mid-day meal program remains uninterrupted, benefiting students across government schools and junior colleges.

Concerns and Expectations

Parents and students are eagerly awaiting clarity on the new schedule, especially as the soaring temperatures pose significant health concerns. The government’s decision will play a crucial role in ensuring student safety while maintaining academic continuity. Further updates are expected in the coming days as officials finalize the necessary measures to implement the revised school timings effectively.