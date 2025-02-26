Kate Hudson tags herself as the 'biggest flirt on the planet'

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) Movie star Kate Hudson has described herself as the "biggest flirt on the planet".

The 45-year-old actress has shared that she flirts with "everybody" and that her fiance Danny Fujikawa, doesn't have any qualms with her behaviour.

The Hollywood star told Bustle: "I’m the biggest flirt on the planet. So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody - girls, boys. Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy."

Hudson also shared that her sex life has improved in recent years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star shared: "The best part about sex in your 40s, honestly, is the freedom. Sex isn’t supposed to be pretty, and I think that when you get older you kind of have more fun with that."

Hudson credits her parents, actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, with giving her the self-confidence she exhibits.

The actress has actually faced lots of "pushback" in her life - but she's always managed to overcome her doubters.

Hudson said: "I had parents that instilled in me that it was OK to be self-possessed and to believe in myself. I was very driven when it came to wanting to be in the arts. I didn’t need to do a talent show with three people; I wanted to be out there by myself dancing.

"Sometimes when you’re that young and you’re that self-possessed, there’s a lot of people that want to bring you down. And I did receive a lot of pushback from peers. But my parents always assured me that that wasn’t about me. That it was OK to go out there and do a routine by myself."

