Premier League: Chelsea back into top four, Palace thrash Villa

London, Feb 26 (IANS) Chelsea ended its poor run of form with a 4-0 win at home to rock-bottom Southampton that lifted them back into the Premier League's top four.

Enzo Maresca's side ended some doubts after recent poor displays with goals from Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella - although given the level of their opponents, it's hard to say whether this is the end of their crisis.

The result sees Enzo Maresca’s team leapfrog AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Manchester City to go fourth, though the latter two sides are in action on Wednesday. Southampton stay bottom with only nine points from 27 matches.

"We all needed that. We were in a bad run in term of results. The performance was always there maybe except against Brighton. The club needed that. We are happy. We said already that from now on every game is important. And if we get three points it's even better," Maresca said.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Crystal Palace continued their excellent form with a 4-1 win at home to Aston Villa. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah also scored for Palace, while Morgan Rogers netted for the visitors.

Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck gave Brighton a 2-1 win at home to Bournemouth in a game between two sides battling to qualify for Europe next season. Pedro opened the scoring and Welbeck scored the winner after Justin Kluivert had leveled for Bournemouth.

Finally, Wolverhampton Wanderers' recovery suffered a setback at home to Fulham, who took all three points with goals from Ryan Sessegnon, who scored after one minute, and Rodrigo Muniz, who won the game after Joao Gomes had drawn Wolves level after 18 minutes.

Liverpool hosts Newcastle United, Tottenham plays Manchester City, and Manchester United faces Ipswich Town in three of Wednesday's most intriguing matches.

