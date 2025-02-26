Juhi Chawla takes divine dip at Maha Kumbh: A journey of faith

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, accompanied by her husband Jay Mehta, visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and took a dip in the holy waters.

Juhi took to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded a video montage featuring all the pictures from her divine visit. It had pictures of Juhi and Jay walking to the ghat, taking a dip in the holy water, and offering prayers.

For the caption, she wrote: A journey of faith, devotion and divine blessings.”

Juhi joins a galaxy of stars such as Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, and Chandan Roy Sanya, who took a dip in the holy waters of Maha Kumbh this month.

Rasha, daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, shared a picture of herself offering prayers in the holy water in Maha Kumbh on Tuesday. In the picture, the actress, after taking a dip in the water, was seen praying. She put the song “Ganga Dharay Shiv Ganga Dharay” as the background score to the picture.

Rasha and her mother Raveena on February 24 attended the 'Ganga Aarti', where actress Katrina Kaif was seen too.

Juhi made her acting debut in 1986 with a brief role in the Hindi film ‘Sultanat.’ She rose to fame with her breakthrough role in the romantic film “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” opposite Aamir Khan.

The year 1993 marked a significant turning point in her career as she gained widespread recognition for her leading roles in films like “Lootere”, “Aaina, Darr”, and “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke”, “Deewana Mastana”, “Yes Boss”, and “Ishq.” The actress also appeared as judge on the third season of the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”

She was mostly recently seen in the supporting roles in the shows, like “Hush Hush” and “The Railway Men.” Directed by Shiv Rawail, the historical drama stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan.

Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13, 2025 in Prayagraj and is set to conclude on February 26, during Maha Shivratri.

