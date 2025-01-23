January 24 to January 26 - Telugu Movies Releasing This Weekend: 6 Releases, Zero Buzz!

The Sankranthi season has come to an end, and aside from Sankranthiki Vasthunam, most of the Pongal releases are struggling at the box office. There are several new films lined up for release tomorrow, but unfortunately, none of them are generating much excitement or buzz among the audience.

Over six films are set to release tomorrow, with the most notable one being Gandhi Thatha Chettu. This film stars Sukumar’s daughter, Sukruthi, in the lead role. Even though the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar, there seems to be no significant interest in it.

Another release is Identity, a Malayalam hit starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha, which is being dubbed and released in Telugu under the same name. However, due to lack of promotions, many people are unaware that it is even releasing.

Additionally, Mamitha Baiju, known for her role in Premalu, stars in the Malayalam film Krishnam, which is now being released in Telugu as Dear Krishna. The makers are relying on Mamitha’s popularity, but there seems to be little audience interest so far.

Other films releasing tomorrow include Thalli Manasu, Hong Kong Warriors, and the Hindi film Sky Force. However, none of these films are seeing good advance bookings.

Given these trends, it looks like Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Daaku Maharaaj will continue to dominate the box office. With ticket prices reduced in Andhra Pradesh this week, these films are likely to see an increase in collections.

For those waiting for new releases, Thandel (releasing on February 7) is the next big film on the horizon.