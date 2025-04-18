Kesari 2 Day 1 Box-office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Patriotic Drama Stumbles with Rs 5 Crore Opening

Fans of Akshay Kumar are eagerly anticipating a box office success. The Bollywood star, who is known to make patriotically stirring dramas, is releasing Kesari Chapter 2, a film inspired by real-life events following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay plays INC leader C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to condemn their brutality in Jallianwala Bagh. After a slow start, the movie accelerated during the afternoon and evening shows. The night shows will ultimately determine its exact Day 1 numbers, but according to estimates and various reports, Kesari 2 managed to mint just Rs 5 crores on its opening day.

One good thing for Akshay Kumar and the team of Kesari 2 is that the movie has opened up to favourable reviews from audiences and critics. Even though the final day-1 numbers are yet to be revealed, anything around Rs 6–7 crore is too small a figure for a star of Akshay Kumar's stature.

However, the positive feedback from both audiences and critics is expected to translate into increased attendance over the weekend. There is no real competition to Kesari 2 at the movies, and even Sunny Deol's Jaat slowed down today owing to the arrival of Akshay Kumar's film.

However, the masses might give the Sunny Deol film a try over Kesari 2 just because of the commercials in the movie. All in all, Akshay Kumar's wait for a blockbuster continues, as Kesari 2, despite its strong content and powerful reviews, might just fail to reach the masses owing to its urban and classy narrative.