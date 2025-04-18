Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online?

Akshay Kumar is renowned for crafting patriotic and sociocentric films that resonate deeply with audiences nationwide. But his recent films have flopped at the box office due to poor reception. An important distinction to note here is that whenever Akshay managed to bring a content-rich film to the theatres, the audiences have lapped it up and made them blockbusters.

The Bollywood superstar was hoping that the same would happen to his latest outing, Kesari Chapter 2. But things didn't pan out the way he wanted, as the movie opened quite slowly, with audiences waiting for the reviews to pour in before deciding to give it a watch. The reviews, especially from critics, are excellent, and the collections will definitely witness a push over the weekend for Kesari 2.

Kesari 2 OTT Release: When will the movie be available to stream?

Just like every Bollywood release, Kesari 2 will also have its OTT debut after 8 weeks of its theatrical run. South films follow a 4-week window between their theatrical run and OTT release, whereas Bollywood typically follows an 8-week window.

So, fans can expect Kesari 2 to release on the streaming platform by late June. Jio Hotstar secured the OTT rights for Kesari 2, a production by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Those who want to wait and watch this Akshay Kumar starrer will have to wait until late June to catch this patriotic drama. But fans of the Bollywood star are already eager to witness this. rousing film in the theatres, and the bookings on BookMyShow are showing an upward trend, which means that good times are coming for the film.