Punjab BJP delegation meets Governor over illegal sand mining

Chandigarh, April 18 (IANS) A delegation of BJP Punjab led by Jai Inder Kaur, President, BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha, met Governor of Punjab on Friday and submitted a detailed memorandum on the alarming situation of illegal sand mining and brutal violence against villagers in Sahnewal constituency in Ludhiana.

The delegation was joined by the elected Panchayats of villages Gaunsgarh, Gadhapur, Khwajke, Mangat, Boothgarh, Rawat, Hawas, and Mangli, who narrated the continuing atrocities being committed by the sand mafia under the protection of the local administration and the state government.

The delegation also included BJP Punjab Spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, Senior BJP leader Vineet Joshi and Geja Ram Valmiki, who echoed the villagers' grievances and strongly condemned the failure of the state machinery to act.

The memorandum highlighted the destruction of rural roads due to overloaded mining trucks, harassment of villagers, false FIRs registered against peaceful protestors, and the horrifying incident on April 2025 when mining mafia goons attacked unarmed villagers in broad daylight.

Among those seriously injured was Simranjit Kaur Gill, an advocate at Punjab and Haryana High Court, who was beaten up, dragged and attacked with a kirpan, sustaining severe injuries requiring 15 stitches and possible fracture. Several other villagers, including Amandeep Singh and Balraj Singh also suffered grave injuries in the attack.

Despite clear video and live footage, no FIR has been registered against the assailants, as the police and administration appear to be shielding the culprits.

BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal alleged open complicity of the police, mining department, and PWD in enabling the mafia, and demanded that immediate action be taken against them. He also raised serious questions about the role of sitting MLA and Minister Hardip Mundian, who is accused of sheltering the illegal mining operations in the region.

The delegation also pointed to gross violations of environmental norms at the Rour mining site and demanded cancellation of its clearance.

After hearing the delegation, Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria gave clear directions to the Punjab DGP to immediately file FIRs against those responsible for the assault on villagers and to submit a detailed list of all legal and illegal mining operations across the state. The Governor assured the delegation that strict action would be taken and justice will be ensured.

BJP Punjab reiterated its stand that it will continue to fight against this unholy nexus of crime and power, and stand firmly with the people of Punjab until justice is served and accountability is fixed.

