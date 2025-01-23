Russell Howard to perform in Mumbai and Bengaluru in his maiden India tour

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) English comedian Russell Howard, who is known for shows like ‘The Russell Howard Hour’ and ‘Russell Howard's Good News’, is coming to India to perform live for the first time. He will be performing in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

His current world tour, Russell Howard Live, is his fourth and biggest yet, selling more than 315,000 tickets across and more than 200 shows in multiple countries.

Talking about his debut performance in India, Russell Howard said, “I am super excited to visit the wonderful cities of Mumbai and Bengaluru as I look forward to performing in India for the first time as part of my ongoing world tour. I hope the audiences enjoy my set as I prepare to unravel some of my wittiest jokes that will leave them on the edge of their seats, as the show unfolds”.

The event is brought to India by DeadAnt, and is a part of ‘The DeadAnt Loop’. Russell also hosts the popular podcast Wonderbox and recently filmed the sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour. He has two Netflix specials, including Lubricant (2020), which helped him become the sole comedian with two of the UK’s top-streamed specials.

Ravina Rawal, Founder-CEO, DeadAnt, said, “The DeadAnt Loop continues to remain of utmost significance at DeadAnt Live, inculcating the international comedy culture in India. After two phenomenal editions, we are excited to now present Russell Howard as he gears up for his Indian debut, bringing his global tour to the country. We are certain that audiences will be spellbound by his performance, making it a memorable evening that will be remembered for years to come”.

In December 2015, Howard made his acting debut with the comedy-drama ‘A Gert Lush Christmas’.

Russell will perform in Mumbai on February 8 followed by his Bengaluru performance on February 9.

