Jaat Movie BO Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol’s Film Unshaken by Kesari 2, Mints Rs 4 Crores

It's a clash of vintage Bollywood stars at the box office this season as Sunny Deol takes on Akshay Kumar. Two actors who enjoy immense followings have come up with entirely different films this time. While Sunny stuck to his strengths and made a commercial entertainer with Gopichand Malineni titled Jaat, Akshay banked on the audience's word of mouth to make his patriotic drama Kesari 2 a big hit.

The movie, based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the courtroom battle that ensued, featured Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the INC leader who fought against the British Raj, condemning their brutality. The film opened to decent reviews from critics and good word of mouth from audiences. Even though the movie managed to mint Rs 7.5 crores on its opening day, Kesari 2 will definitely witness bigger numbers this weekend.

Before Kesari 2 came, Jaat was doing exceptionally well at the box office. Owing to Akshay's film, Sunny Deol's movie collections had witnessed a dip, but the latter proved that he still has the masses on his side. People are still coming to the theatres to watch Jaat, as it ended up with a decent Rs. 4 crores collection on the ninth day of its release.

It remains to be seen if Jaat can withstand the impact of Kesari 2 on Saturday and Sunday, but early trends indicate that the commercial potboiler will continue to generate substantial revenue despite Akshay's film. The lack of competition also helps, as people have two choices to pick from this weekend, and both received decent to positive word of mouth so far.