Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2: Success on Screen, Failure at the Box Office!

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most prolific actors, is known for churning out multiple films every year. However, despite this consistent output, the superstar has been navigating a rough patch at the box office. Over the past four years, he has appeared in more than 20 films, yet only a couple have managed to make a modest impact. Now, Kesari 2 has emerged as a critical success, but its box office performance tells a different tale.

While most star-led films typically capitalize on positive word-of-mouth with solid opening numbers, Kesari 2 has defied expectations, and not in a good way. The film received encouraging reviews on day one, with several prominent North Indian outlets rating it above 3 stars. But surprisingly, audience footfall has remained underwhelming.

In its first five days, Kesari 2 has managed to collect just ₹39.16 crore (net), a figure officially confirmed by the film’s producers. Industry experts suggest the lack of mainstream entertainment elements may have hindered its mass appeal. As a courtroom drama, many viewers appear to be opting to wait for the film’s OTT release instead of heading to theaters.

This lukewarm response has sparked speculation that Akshay’s recent streak of flops could be affecting audience sentiment. Despite the film’s strong reviews, its earnings continue to dip with each passing day.

On the digital front, Kesari 2 has secured a streaming deal with Jio Hotstar. The film is expected to be available for streaming two months after its theatrical debut. With the current pace of collections, it remains uncertain how soon the film will reach the coveted ₹100 crore mark.

In the end, Kesari 2 may be a hit on paper, but it still has a long road ahead at the box office.