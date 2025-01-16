Telangana Schools Reopen on January 17 After Pongal Holidays

Schools in Telangana will reopen after a week-long break on January 17. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) had declared a holiday for all intermediate colleges in the state to celebrate Makar Sankranti, also known as Pongal in some parts of the country.

The holidays were from January 11 to 16, in which students obtained a much-deserved break. With the last day of the festivities concluding, schools shall resume classes tomorrow, Friday, January 17.

The Makar Sankranti decision by BIE saw a welcome arm from students teachers and all parents. They got a perfect break to de-stress themselves, recharge the batteries, and enjoy the gaiety around them with the family.

With schools reopening on January 17, students are expected to return refreshed and ready to face the new academic challenges. Teachers and school administrators are also preparing to welcome students back and ensure a smooth transition back to academic activities.As schools reopen, students, teachers, and parents are advised to follow the usual school routines and schedules. The BIE has not announced any changes to the academic calendar, and classes are expected to proceed as usual.

