JP Nadda to reach Bhubaneswar tomorrow on 2-day Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar, April 10 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Minister J.P. Nadda will arrive here on Friday a two-day visit to the state.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Odisha unit BJP president Manmohan Samal on Thursday said that J.P. Nadda is scheduled to reach the Bhubaneswar airport at around 1 p.m. on April 11.

Samal further stated that J.P. Nadda will later head to Cuttack to formally roll out the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the state during a historic programme at the Bali Jatra Ground of the city on Friday afternoon.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and other leaders will remain present during the launching ceremony in Cuttack on Friday.

He said that 3.5 crore people in Odisha will be benefited through the introduction of AB-PMJAY in Odisha.

The state BJP president also said that the people can avail medical facilities at 29,000 empaneled hospitals across the country.

Samal noted that during the previous government, the people availed the treatment facilities at 978 empaneled hospitals which will rise to 29,000 after the launching of AB-PMJAY in Odisha.

The people in the state and those residing outside will now get free advanced treatment facilities at 29,000 hospitals across the country.

Similarly, senior citizens of 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status will get all the facilities under Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme.

Notably, the state government has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the union government for the integration of AB-PMJAY with the state government’s Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY).

Samal told the media persons that the Union Health Minister will also inaugurate the new building of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics at Cuttack.

J.P. Nadda is also scheduled to visit The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology and AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

He on Saturday will formally inaugurate the training programme for party MLAs and MPs scheduled to be held in Puri. The training camp will start on April 11 evening and continue till April 13 evening.

The party MLAs and MPs will be provided training on different subjects including organisational, administrative, ideological etc., during the event.

