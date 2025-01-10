January 11 Bank Holiday in India for Second Saturday!

January 11, 2025, is on a second Saturday, and in turn, banks across the nation close this day. Following RBI guidelines that claim that bank offices will operate as public holidays on every month's second and fourth Saturdays of every month. All scheduled and nonscheduled banks from the public and private sectors in the country also fall under cooperative, regional rural, and local area banks in India.

However, not all financial services will be closed on January 11. The money market segments, including call/notice/term money, market repo, and Collateralised Borrowing and Lending Obligation (CBLO), will remain open on all working Saturdays, just like any normal business day. This means that customers can still conduct transactions related to these services on January 11.

On the other hand, the forex market, Government securities markets, and all OTC derivative markets will remain closed on all Saturdays, as per the RBI's guidelines. This means that customers will not be able to conduct transactions related to these services on January 11.

Payment systems, which include Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), and Cheque Clearing, will not function on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month but will function full-time on Saturdays that are working Saturdays. This will mean that no transactions will be conducted on these services on January 11 but will be allowed on all other working Saturdays.

It is important to note that the RBI introduced these guidelines in September 2015, to provide a uniform holiday schedule for banks across India. This has helped to simplify the process of banking and has provided customers with a clearer understanding of when banks are open and closed.

In January 2025, there are 8 special holidays that the RBI has identified for closing the banks on those days. This includes Republic Day, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, etc. One needs to plan the financial transactions according to this and check with the bank about the holiday schedule.

The latest bank holiday information is now accessible on RBI's website. Also, you can approach your respective customer care departments in your bank. Most importantly, one can always avail of online banking to conduct the desired transactions or see his or her account balances.

Also read: Telangana Intermediate colleges reopen on January 17