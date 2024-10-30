Diwali Holiday in US States: First Time in Pennsylvania, Texas, New York!

The festive spirit of Diwali is sweeping across the United States, as the nation increasingly acknowledges the importance of this ancient Indian festival. Pennsylvania has set the pace, becoming the first state to declare Diwali a public holiday. The decision sets a trend and shows that the state cares about inclusivity and cultural appreciation.

Both states have now agreed to put a public holiday stamp upon Diwali. New Jersey and Texas must want their lives, teeming with hues of that glee and hope it is to them, packed with goodness, and as diverse cultures are mixed therein potpourri.

The state New York calls the melting pot of people also thinks that Diwali has the tag of holiday status attached to it in this great country. Its declaration gives this community time, effort, and closeness among its very own folk.

The spread of Diwali all over the world is easily observable because most countries in the world declare it a public holiday. It is still celebrated in America, which confirms that the United States is a country that appreciates cultural diversity in its land.

Diwali Recognition by States in America

Pennsylvania- This is the first state to declare Diwali as a public holiday.

Texas- Recognizes Diwali as an official holiday. It promotes cultural diversity in the country.

New Jersey- This state promotes inclusivity by celebrating Diwali.

New York Embracing Diwali as Official Holiday, Hail Cultural Unity

