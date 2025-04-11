British, Japanese PMs voice opposition to trade war as both facing US tariffs

London, April 11 (IANS) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and both agreed that a trade war does not benefit anyone.

This meeting happened as the United States kept a 10 per cent tariff on most countries, as well as a 25 per cent import tariff on steel and aluminium, and car parts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Washington's controversial new set of tariffs has stirred tensions in recent weeks, hitting global markets hard, sparking backlash from other countries and drawing widespread criticism from economists and investors.

According to a Financial Times report, Starmer acknowledged earlier that it is unlikely the United States will remove the new 10 per cent tariff on all British imports, and the prime minister is trying to persuade the US president to lift the 25 per cent tariff on British cars.

British economists have warned that mounting uncertainty, weaker exports, and rising costs are likely to weigh on growth and employment across the country's key sectors.

Also on Thursday, Japan announced plans to send Economic Revitalisation Minister Ryosei Akazawa to the United States for tariff negotiations as early as next week.

President Trump on Thursday said trading partner countries that are not able reach an agreement with the US by July 9, when the 90-day pause ends, goods coming to the US from there will be tariffed at the reciprocal rate announced originally.

