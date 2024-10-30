Most people unaware obesity can raise 20pc lifetime risk of pancreatic cancer: Study

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Even as pancreatic cancer rates are rising among people under age 50, a new study on Wednesday showed that most people are unaware that obesity can increase the lifetime risk of pancreatic cancer by 20 per cent.

The study, led by researchers from the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, showed that most people continue to believe that pancreatic disease affects only the elderly – and that there is nothing they can do to reduce their risk.

“Pancreatic cancer rates, however, have been rising by about 1 per cent annually, and we are seeing this disease in people who are in their 40s much more regularly. This is a concerning trend, and one for which research is needed to learn why,” said Zobeida Cruz-Monserrate, from the varsity.

For the study, the team surveyed from October 4 – October 7 among a sample of 1,004 respondents in the US who were asked about risk factors for pancreatic cancer.

The results showed that more than half (53 per cent) of adults under age 50 said they would not recognise the early signs or symptoms of the disease, and more than one-third (37 per cent) believe there is nothing they can do to change their risk of pancreatic cancer.

More than one-third (33 per cent) also believe only older adults are at risk.

Cruz-Monserrate said reducing the risk of pancreatic cancer could start with maintaining a healthy weight. Obesity alone increases a person’s lifetime risk for pancreatic cancer by 20 per cent.

On the other hand, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that just 10 per cent of pancreatic cancers are linked to heredity risk (genetic markers passed down through families), including the BRCA genes, Lynch syndrome, and others.

“You can’t change your genes, but you can change your lifestyle. For most people, obesity is within someone’s power to change. It also increases a person’s risk for type 2 diabetes, other cancers, and cardiovascular disease,” said Cruz-Monserrate.

Other modifiable lifestyle factors believed to reduce your lifetime risk for pancreatic cancer include limiting or eliminating alcohol consumption, regular moderate exercise, and a plant-based diet with limited red or processed meat.

