Hyderabad Metro’s Green Line Expansion Begins in Old City

The long-awaited expansion of the Hyderabad Metro to the Old City has officially started with road widening works earlier this week. This project is part of the metro’s phase 2 expansion, which was approved by the Telangana government with a budget of Rs 24,269 crore. The new metro line will improve transportation in the area.

The work began with the demolition of buildings, mostly businesses, along the stretch from Safina Hotel, Victoria Hotel, to Volta Road in Moghalpura, starting on January 21. Months ago, the area was marked for construction, and property owners were compensated earlier this year.

The Old City Corridor will run from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Falaknuma, with plans to extend it to Chandrayangutta. Initially, this corridor was part of the metro’s first phase but was delayed due to various challenges. The extension will cover 7.5 km and include 6 stations.

Property owners along the route will receive compensation of Rs 65,000 per square yard, along with resettlement benefits. Out of the 175 property owners, 40 have already been compensated.

The project will also protect the Old City’s heritage, ensuring that the 106 religious and historical buildings along the route will not be affected by the construction.

This metro extension aims to ease traffic and improve public transportation in the city. The Telangana government is also waiting for approval from the central government for five other proposed metro corridors covering a total of 76.4 km to further expand the metro network.