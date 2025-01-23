‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme to shine on R-Day tableau, celebrating women’s economic empowerment

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) This Republic Day, the Rural Development Ministry is set to showcase its impactful ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme through a vibrant tableau at Kartavya Path, celebrating women’s transformative journey towards economic independence.

Designed to ensure a minimum annual income of Rs. 1 lakh for women in self-help groups (SHGs), the scheme is now a beacon of empowerment, as over 1.15 crore women have achieved this milestone.

The tableau will highlight the role of women entrepreneurs who have turned their lives around through government initiatives like the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), contributing to rural development and poverty alleviation. The theme of the tableau this year centres on economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and education, with a powerful banner reading, “Empowered Women, Prosperous Families, Stronger Nation.”

At the front of the tableau, a symbolic statue of a 'Lakhpati Didi' holding a bundle of money will represent financial self-sufficiency. Surrounding this will be figures of women from various rural areas engaged in activities such as handicrafts, dairy farming, weaving, small-scale industries, and agriculture. The tableau will also feature women using computers, symbolising the integration of digital literacy into rural development.

Motifs representing rural India—such as pottery, local crafts, and regional flora—will frame the tableau, creating a rich visual connection to the country’s grassroots culture. Through these depictions, the tableau aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse economic activities that empower women in rural areas.

Speaking to IANS, Ruchi, one of the participants, said, "We are organising a tableau to highlight the Lakhpati Didi Yojana. Our goal is to raise awareness about the scheme so more people can benefit from it."

Another participant, who is portraying an Anganwadi worker, added, "We are working to spread awareness about the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, ensuring that people understand how they can take advantage of this opportunity."

The ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme, which defines a member as a woman who earns more than Rs. 1 lakh annually with a stable monthly income of Rs 10,000 or more over at least four business cycles or agricultural seasons, is one of the most ambitious initiatives for women’s empowerment in rural India. With the goal of establishing 2 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis,’ the scheme is designed to uplift rural households through vocational training, skill development, and sustainable revenue-generating activities.

Through the support of trained community resource persons, women in this program receive guidance on livelihood planning, which is digitally connected to resources for further opportunities, ensuring long-term economic growth and stability. The ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme continues to break barriers, offering a path to financial independence and changing the narrative for women in rural India.

Republic Day Parade 2025 will be a unique blend of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

This year, a total of 31 tableaux representing different States, Union Territories, and Union government Ministries/Departments will take part, highlighting the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas." Following the National Anthem, balloons adorned with banners featuring the official logo commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution will be released. The event will culminate with a flypast involving 47 aircraft.

