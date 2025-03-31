Hyderabad Night Bazaar Closes on Eid

The Night Bazaar in Hyderabad officially came to a close today on Eid, marking the end of a month-long shopping tradition. For the past 30 days, the Old City was bustling with crowds as residents flocked to Charminar for late-night shopping.

With the conclusion of the Night Bazaar, the city now returns to its regular nighttime routines. As the festivities end, traders will no longer see the crowds they experienced over the past month, and the late-night shopping spree comes to an end.

Today, as Eid is celebrated, the city embraces religious prayers and festivities. The end of the Night Bazaar means that shoppers and traders will resume their usual schedules, with the lively atmosphere of late-night shopping now a memory until next year.