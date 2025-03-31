K'taka: BJP plans statewide agitation from April 2 against price hikes in Cong regime

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) The BJP in Karnataka has announced a slew of protests against the Congress led government in Karnataka, accusing it of burdening the poor and indulging in 'appeasement tactics'.

State unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra said that the party has decided to launch continuous agitations to compel the government to withdraw its decisions.

Speaking at a press conference in the BJP state office "Jagannath Bhavan" in Bengaluru, he announced that an overnight protest will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on April 2, starting at 11 a.m., against the Congress government's 'price hikes'.

"All BJP MLAs, MLCs, former legislators, former council members, candidates from the last Assembly elections, state office bearers, district presidents, and party workers will participate in this overnight protest. Additionally, on the same day, BJP members will stage a protest in front of the statue of Kengal Hanumanthaiah, condemning the suspension of eight BJP MLAs," Vijayendra said.

On April 5, BJP workers will take to the streets in all district headquarters, taluks, and mandals across the state, he announced.

The BJP will launch a statewide awareness campaign against the Congress government under the banner of the 'Janakrosha Yatra' from April 7.

The campaign will be flagged off in Mysuru city at 3 p.m. by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Discussions have been held with Union Ministers of State V. Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje regarding this yatra.

On April 7, the yatra will cover Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, followed by Mandya in the morning and Hassan in the afternoon on April 8.

On April 9, protests will take place in Kodagu and Mangaluru, while on April 10, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru will witness the first phase of protests.

The second phase of the protest will begin on April 13 in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts. Vijayendra stated that the yatra would cover all districts of the state, with 2-3 km-long foot marches and public meetings in every major city. Senior BJP leaders will participate in the events.

Criticising the Karnataka state budget, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government has not only prioritised minorities, particularly Muslims, but has also insulted Hindus.

He pointed out that the government has provided a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, which he claims is unconstitutional. Additionally, the grant for Muslim students studying abroad has been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

He further criticised the government's allocation of funds for the safety of Muslim women and the increased salaries for Imams.

"Why are such schemes being introduced only for Muslims? Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana are for all, not just for one community. Former CM Yediyurappa introduced the Bhagyalakshmi scheme for all, not just for Hindus," he stated.

Vijayendra also accused CM Siddaramaiah of neglecting the Haalumatha and Kayaka communities.

He accused the Congress government of diverting funds meant for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The BJP leader alleged that out of the Rs 38,860 crore allocated for Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) development: Rs 11,144 crore was misused in 2023-24; Rs 14,282 crore in 2024-25, and Rs 13,433 crore in 2025-26.

He accused the Congress of exploiting Dalits and backward communities for votes while failing to ensure their welfare.

He promised that the BJP would fight against these injustices.

Vijayendra further criticised the Congress government for failing to control rising prices since coming to power.

He blamed the Siddaramaiah government for increasing prices of petrol, diesel, stamp duties, milk, and metro fares, putting immense pressure on the common man. He alleged that Karnataka has now become one of the most expensive states to live in due to the Congress government's mismanagement.

Vijayendra concluded by stating that the BJP would continue to fight against the Congress government's alleged mismanagement and anti-people policies through various protests and campaigns.

