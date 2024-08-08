Sobhita is So Hot: Watch Nagarjuna's Old Video Going Viral Now

Naga Chaitanya, aka Chay, and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for years before making their relationship public and now got engaged. Naga Chaitanya’s father and Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna announced their engagement on X and it broke the internet.

So much is being written about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement, Naga Chaitanya’s marriage to ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ co-actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 and their separation in 2021. It is also being speculated that Chay chose the August 8 date for his engagement ceremony to take ‘revenge’ on his ex-wife Samantha as he had proposed to her on the same day.

Meanwhile, a video of Nagarjuna’s speech at a film event has resurfaced. In the video, Naga Chaitanya’s father is shown calling Sobhita Dhulipala ‘hot’. He acknowledged that he should not be saying this but he said there’s ‘something’ about her which makes her hot.

Watch the video below: