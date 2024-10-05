Watch Matka Teaser: Varun Tej Shines in Different Getups

Varun Tej shined in various getups in Matka teaser that revolves around money, power, corruption and illegal business. Varun Tej is introduced as Vasu from Visakhapatnam who wants to be in the 1 percent of population who owns 90 percent of wealth. Vasu opts for illegal means to become wealthy. People's greed is investment for Vasu's business.

Director Karuna Kumar establishes a world that aptly suits the story of Vasu and his underworld empire. The teaser is intense, promising and gripping. GV Prakash's background music is compelling and compensating the visuals. The film is made on massive scale.

Matka is billed to be a periodical action drama film. It stars Meenakshi Chowdary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra and others.