Mrunal Thakur's Heartfelt Tribute to Sister Lochan Thakur

Mrunal Thakur Credits Sister Lochan Thakur for Her Glamorous Look

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently took to social media to shower praise on her sister, Lochan Thakur, a skilled makeup artist. In a heartfelt post, Mrunal expressed gratitude for Lochan's tireless efforts in making her look stunning on-screen and off.

Mrunal shared adorable photos with Lochan, celebrating her sister's birthday. "You're not just my sister, but my soulmate too!" Mrunal wrote. "From transforming me into Meera Bai, Choti Krishna, and Rajasthani dancer, to creating magic in films like Super 30 and Humaari Naan, your creativity, patience, and love inspire me."

Mrunal acknowledged Lochan's expertise in makeup, saying, "You've chosen makeup as your profession, spreading joy to countless people through your art. What more could I ask for?"

The actress concluded her heartfelt message, "Thank you, mom, for giving me such an amazing sister. I love you, Lochan, from the bottom of my heart."

