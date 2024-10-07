Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 8 New Wild Cards Enter the House to Shake Up the Dynamics

The highly anticipated reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 8 has welcomed eight new wild card contestants to inject fresh energy into the house. The latest episode, titled "Bigg Boss Grand Reload," saw the entry of Hariteja, Teja, Nayani Pavani, Mehboob, Rohini, Gautham Krishna, Avinash, and Gangavva.

Meet the New Wild Card Contestants

1. Hariteja: Actress and host known for her roles in Aaah, U Turn, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. She gained recognition with her debut film Aaah and went on to host several TV shows.

2. Teja: YouTuber and food reviewer who participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 7. His interest in acting and movies led him to create content on YouTube.

3. Nayani Pavani: TikTok star and actress who entered Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 as a wild card. She has appeared in short films, cover songs, and movies like Chittam Maharani and Suryakantham.

4. Mehboob: Dancer, actor, and web series star who participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. He gained fame with his dancing skills and went on to act in web series.

5. Rohini: Comedian and actress who participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. She is known for her comedy timings and has acted in TV shows and movies.

6. Gautham Krishna: Actor, director, and doctor who participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 7. He directed and acted in the movie Siddhu: The Rockstar.

7. Avinash: Comedian and mimicry artist who participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. He gained recognition with his comedy show and went on to act in movies.

8. Gangavva: Actress and daily laborer who gained fame after participating in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. She is known for her innocence, toughness, and tattoo.

Nainika Eliminated, New Contestants Bring Energy

Nainika was eliminated from the show, leaving the contestants emotional. The new wild card entries brought a fresh wave of energy to the house, with Hariteja and Teja already making their presence felt.

Wild Card Contestants Win Immunity

In a thrilling game, the Royal team, comprising the new wild card contestants, defeated the original Gangsters team, securing immunity for themselves this week.

Host Nagarjuna Welcomes the New Contestants

Host Nagarjuna welcomed the new contestants and briefed them on the show's dynamics. He also warned the original contestants to be prepared for the challenges ahead.

What to Expect

The entry of these new contestants promises to spice up the show, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how they will change the dynamics of the house. With new alliances, conflicts, and challenges, the show is expected to become more engaging.