Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Promo, Nominations Heat up The House

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Newbies vs Oldies, Nominations Create Chaos

The Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house witnessed a dramatic turn of events as new wildcard contestants entered, shaking up the dynamics. The latest episode saw intense nominations, pitting old contestants against new ones.

Hariteja nominated Yashmi and Prithvi, sparking a heated conversation. Yashmi defended her actions, saying she'd do what she felt was right. Prithvi, however, refused to accept the nomination, only to be sternly told by Hariteja that her opinion was final.

Gautam Krishna nominated Vishnupriya and explained that her focus seemed shifted from her own game to others. Vishnupriya retorted that she'd showcase her emotions and gameplay.

Nayani Pavani nominated Seetha, citing a lack of seriousness. Seetha remained silent, but Vishnupriya jumped to her defense.

The nominated contestants for this week are Yashmi, Vishnupriya, Gangavva, Seetha, Prithvi, and Mehaboob. Despite having immunity power as wildcard contestants, Mehaboob and Gangavva found themselves on the list.

Who Will Face Elimination This Week?

The tension is palpable as contestants await the outcome of this week's nominations. Will the newbies outsmart the oldies, or will experience prevail? The drama unfolds on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

