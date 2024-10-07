Indonesia continues evacuating citizens from Lebanon

Jakarta, Oct 7 (IANS) Indonesia is continuing evacuation efforts of its citizens from Lebanon following the escalating Israeli attacks in the Middle Eastern country.

According to Indonesia's Foreign Ministry, as many as 20 Indonesian nationals and one foreign national reportedly arrived here on Monday morning. The foreign national is the spouse of one of the Indonesian evacuees, Xinhua news agency reported.

All of them were transported by aeroplane from Amman, the capital of Jordan, on Sunday, it said.

The ministry also reported that more than 40 Indonesians had been evacuated from the Lebanese capital of Beirut to Amman.

More evacuees were expected to arrive here on Monday.

Earlier on October 5, the Foreign Affairs Ministry urged Indonesian citizens in Lebanon to promptly follow evacuation plans issued by the Indonesian Embassy in Beirut, warning that the worsening security situation could severely limit the government's ability to ensure their safety.

