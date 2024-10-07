Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 6th Oct Highlights, Manikanta Cries Again

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Manikanta Faces Heat, Yashmi Reveals Shocking Secret

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 was filled with drama and emotions. Host Nagarjuna reprimanded Manikanta for his behavior, asking him to stop being selfish and focus on the game.

Yashmi opened up about her past, revealing that she was once in love with someone in college. However, she was left heartbroken when she discovered that the person she loved had deceived her. The tattoo she got in memory of that relationship turned out to be Japanese characters with no meaning.

The housemates were shocked by Yashmi's revelation, and some even teared up. Meanwhile, Manikanta faced criticism from Nagarjuna and his fellow contestants for his behavior.

Aditya, who was eliminated last week, returned to the show for a special segment. He played a hug-and-punch game with the contestants, giving hugs to Nabha, Prithviraj, Vishnupriya, Preethi, and Nikhil, while punching Yashmi, Nainika, Seetha, and Manikanta.

Nagarjuna advised Manikanta to change his ways and play the game fairly. Aditya also bid farewell to the show on his birthday.

