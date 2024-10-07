Srivari Bramhotsavam 2024: New Traffic rules and restrictions in Tirumala

The sacred town of Tirumala is all devout as the Brahmotsavam festival begins. This nine-day ritual celebrates Lord Venkateswara, the presiding deity of Tirumala. The Garuda Vahana procession will also form the grand finale of the whole festival.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, or TTD, has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a hassle-free visit for the estimated 3.5 lakh devotees expected at the venue. According to TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao, it has been planned to accommodate 2 lakh devotees on the Mada Streets to witness the Garuda Vahana procession.

Traffic and Parking Restrictions

There will be restrictions for smooth movement:

Private taxis will not be allowed on the Ghat Road from 2 pm today till 9 am tomorrow.

Two-wheeler vehicles will also not be allowed on the Ghat Road from 9 pm today to 9 am tomorrow. Still, the Ghat Road and the pedestrian path will remain open round the clock tomorrow.

Additional Facilities

To cater to the influx of devotees, TTD has arranged for RTC buses to ferry pilgrims from Tirupati, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Srikalahasti.

QR codes will be displayed to help devotees locate parking areas quickly.

Signboards will be erected at various points to guide pilgrims.

A Spiritual Experience Awaits

As the festivities unfold, devotees can participate in various events, including the Kalpavriksha Vahana procession today and the Sarvabhupaala Vahana procession tonight. Tomorrow's Garuda Vahana procession promises to be a spectacle, with Lord Venkateswara riding atop the majestic Garuda Vahana from 6:30 pm to 11 pm.

