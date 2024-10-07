Head, Beaumont among nominees for ICC Player of the Month awards

Dubai, Oct 7 (IANS) Travis Head along with Sri Lanka duo Prabath Jayasuriya and Kamindu Mendis are nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September while Tammy Beaumont, Aimee Maguire and Esha Oza are shortlisted for the women's accolade, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

Head aims to win his second ICC Men’s Player of the Month award after scoring 430 runs and scalping six wickets in short format series in Scotland and England in September. The 30-year-old, having previously won in November 2023, began the month blasting 80 from 25 balls as Australia blew Scotland away in the first of three T20Is in Edinburgh.

Two subdued performances followed, before returning to form as they crossed the border. Scores of 59 and 31 in T20Is were followed by strong performances in the ODI format, with Head claiming the Player of the Series accolade thanks to an unbeaten 154 and two wickets in Nottingham, and four wickets in the decisive victory in Bristol.

Jayasuriya, who won the Men’s Player of the Month award back in July 2022, took three wickets in the second Test defeat against England, yet saved his best individual performance for the visit of New Zealand to Galle. He claimed the Player of the Match award for nine wickets in the first Test, which included a pivotal five-for in the second innings to hold off the Blackcaps’ charge, and took another nine wickets in the second Test, highlighted by six for 42 in the first innings.

The 26-year-old Mendis has made plenty of headlines in 2024 and continues his record-breaking form in the longest format after a landmark September, which included 451 runs at an average of 90.20 in four Tests.

A half-century in the final Test victory over England preceded century scores of 114 and 182 not out, respectively, in the two Tests against New Zealand, making Mendis the first player to pass fifty in each of his first eight Tests, and the fastest batter in 75 years to reach 1,000 Test runs.

In the women's category, England batter Beaumont also aims to win her second Player of the Month award after her sole previous success came in February 2021. The 33-year-old recorded 279 runs from her five matches in September, which included three ODIs and two T20Is against a spirited Ireland side.

A blistering performance in the second ODI encounter in Belfast saw Beaumont smash an unbeaten 150 in 139 balls atop the order, as England sealed the series win with a statement victory. Another ODI half-century followed in the next match before scores of 27 and 40 in the drawn T20I series wrapped up her tour.

The 18-year-old Maguire has made an impressive start to her international career since her debut last year, and hit the headlines in September after inspiring Ireland’s first ODI victory over England since 2001. The left-arm spinner claimed career-best figures of five for 19 in the third match, taking the prized wickets of Beaumont and Kate Cross to restrict the tourists and set up a famous win.

Not done there, the youngster starred during the subsequent T20I matches, taking five more wickets across two matches at an average of 12.40.

UAE skipper Oza secures her second nomination in the ICC Women’s Player of the Month awards after Player of the Series endeavours in the UAE’s Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series triumph in Namibia.

The all-rounder registered 209 runs and eight wickets from six T20I matches in September, highlighted by a fine display in their third match (42 and three for 29 against Namibia), and 84 in the following victory over Zimbabwe.

