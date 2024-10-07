Nagarjuna to Attend Court Hearing Tomorrow October 8: Konda Surekha's Comments on Samantha - Naga Chaitanya Divorce

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna filed a defamation lawsuit against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for making controversial remarks about his family. Nagarjuna filed a defamation suit at the Nampally Court, claiming that Surekha's comments damaged his family's honour and reputation. However, the court hearing has been postponed.

Reports suggest that Nagarjuna filed a defamation lawsuit seeking Rs. 100 crore in damages over the inappropriate comments made by Minister Konda Surekha. The petition was supposed to be heard today (Otober 7, 2024) at the Nampally Court, but the proceedings were adjourned. Senior counsel Ashok Reddy, representing Nagarjuna, presented arguments, which were reviewed by the court.

The court has now scheduled the next hearing for October 8, during which Nagarjuna’s testimony will be recorded. Nagarjuna is expected to appear in court on Tuesday (October 8), and the court will also record witness statements, as requested by lawyer Ashok Reddy.