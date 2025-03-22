TTD Online Booking: June 2025 Darshan & Accommodation Tickets Now Available

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official trust managing the renowned Tirumala temple, has announced the release of darshan and accommodation tickets for June. While Arjita Seva tickets were made available on March 21, the Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets and accommodation booking are yet to be released.

According to the temple’s official website, free special darshan tickets for elderly and physically challenged devotees will be available on March 22 at 3 PM. Devotees can book these tickets through the official TTD website: https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.

Additionally, the Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets will be released on March 24 for the month of June. The accommodation quota for June will also open on the same day at 3 PM. TTD has urged devotees to book tickets only through the official website and avoid unauthorized agents or intermediaries.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the Tirumala temple on March 21 and offered prayers. Following his darshan, he, along with his family members, served prasadam to devotees at Tarigonda Vengamamba Annadana Satram.

During his visit, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish a new trust to collect donations for constructing Lord Venkateswara temples in villages where they are currently absent. He highlighted that this initiative would be the third major temple-related program, alongside the existing Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, which has amassed a corpus fund of Rs 2,200 crore through donations.

Naidu assured devotees that donations collected for temple construction will be utilized transparently and effectively. This initiative aims to enhance spiritual infrastructure in rural areas, ensuring that devotees across the state have access to Lord Venkateswara's worship.

For the latest updates and bookings, visit https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in