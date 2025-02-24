TTD Online Booking: May Month Darshan Tickets Go Live at 10 AM on Feb 24 – Book Now!

Tirumala, February 24, 2025: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of Rs. 300 special entrance darshan tickets today at 10 AM. Devotees planning to visit Tirumala in May can book their slots through the official website, ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in Given the high demand, devotees are advised to secure their bookings as early as possible.

In addition to darshan tickets, the accommodation quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released online at 3 PM. Pilgrims seeking rooms for their stay can book them through the TTD portal. Due to the heavy rush expected, it is recommended to complete the reservations promptly.

TTD has urged devotees to be cautious of fraudulent websites and book tickets only through the official portal. Those planning a pilgrimage are also advised to check for any updates or guidelines issued by TTD regarding darshan procedures, safety measures, and temple protocols.

For bookings and more details, visit the official TTD website: ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in