Foreign currency deposits rise for 2nd month in South Korea amid uncertainty

Seoul, Feb 24 (IANS) Foreign currency deposits rose for a second consecutive month in January as companies secured more dollar holdings amid heightened uncertainties, the central bank here said on Monday.

Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents came to $103.44 billion as of end-January, up $2.14 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the second straight month of increase, following the first on-month rise in three months in December, reports Yonhap news agency.

Residents include local citizens, foreigners who have stayed in South Korea for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.

The growth came as companies secured a larger amount of fund deposits for import settlements, investment and other purposes while navigating uncertainties at home and abroad, officials said.

South Korea has experienced political chaos after President Yoon Suk Yeol's shocking martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, while the country is bracing for the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff scheme and other protectionist measures.

Corporate deposits amounted to $89.2 billion as of end-January, up $2.08 billion from the previous month, while individual holdings rose by $60 million to $14.24 billion.

By currency, dollar-denominated deposits rose by $1.88 billion to $88.31 billion, and Japanese yen-denominated deposits climbed $110 million to $8.29 billion. Euro-denominated deposits gained $80 million to $4.45 billion.

The Korean won fell to 1,455.79 won per U.S. dollar in January from the previous month's 1,434.42 won. From a year earlier, the won sank 10 percent.

Meanwhile, BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong will leave for South Africa's capital city of Cape Town this week to attend meetings with central bank governors of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) member nations, his office said on Monday.

During his seven-day visit starting Tuesday, Rhee is scheduled to join his counterparts from BIS member nations and discuss the global economy and financial circumstances through the Meeting of Governors, the Asian Consultative Council and other sessions, according to the BOK.

As a chair of the BIS' Committee on the Global Financial System, Rhee will preside over a discussion session on pending global financial issues, it added.

—IANS

