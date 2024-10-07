Navratri 2024: Top 5 Kali Maa temples to visit!

Navratri, a vibrant nine-day Hindu festival, celebrates the divine feminine energy and triumph of good over evil. It honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga, each representing a virtue. During Navratri, devotees fast, worship, and dance to express gratitude and seek blessings.

On the seventh day of this auspicious period, devotees worship Goddess Kali with great enthusiasm. Goddess Durga is revered as a symbol of women's empowerment. Worshipping Kali is believed to ward off evil forces and bring an end to suffering. There are numerous Kali temples across India, each with its unique history and significance. Let's explore five of these fascinating temples:

Kali Badi (Agra): This 200-year-old temple in Agra boasts astonishing ghats with water that never dries up, and surprisingly, no aquatic life thrives in it.

Jai Ma Shyamasundari (Kolkata): Locals claim that Goddess Kali walks among devotees at this Kolkata temple. Every morning, footprints of the Goddess appear on the temple floor.

Kalighat (West Bengal): This temple is one of 51 Shakti Peethas in India. The goddess's tongue is made of gold, which is a fabulous scene.

Kali Kho (Uttar Pradesh): This temple is located in the Vindhya Mountains. Its popularity is due to meditation and spiritual growth. The mystery about the disappearance of the prasad still needs to be solved.

Mata Basaiya (Morena): It is a 200-year-old temple in Morena, where devotees throng during Navratri. They believe that if prayers and naivedya are offered at the Goddess Kali temple, the wish will be fulfilled.

