Rift in BJD: Former MLA slams Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, April 10 (IANS) A day after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik’s statement regarding the suspension of former MLA Pravata Tripathy from the party, the senior BJD leader on Thursday countered his claim, saying that the suspension order against him had been revoked by the party in 2017.

Tripathy also claimed that he was a member of the regional party till yesterday and campaigned for the party during both the 2019 and 2024 general elections.

Responding to Naveen Patnaik’s claims about his suspension from the party, Tripathy clarified, “My suspension was withdrawn in 2017. I actively worked for the party during the 2019 and 2024 elections. I even shared dais with Naveen himself during the last election campaign public meeting.”

Tripathy for the last couple of days has been vocal against V.K. Pandian, former bureaucrat and close aide of Patnaik, openly questioning his role in BJD’s sudden U-turn on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The senior BJD leader on Thursday also questioned BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik’s silence on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging a deliberate attempt to sidestep the core issue that has created confusion within the party ranks.

“From grassroots workers to senior leaders, everyone is anxious to know who directed the party MPs to vote based on conscience on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Yet, Naveen Patnaik didn’t utter a single word on it during his media statement,” said Tripathy at a press meet.

Referring to the mention of his name in the chit fund scam, Tripathy said that the case is still under trial and is sub judice.

“Even the Assembly cannot discuss such matters. Bringing this up now is a deliberate ploy to divert attention from the real issue and malign individuals like me. I am innocent,” he said.

He further criticised the leadership style of Patnaik and stated that to maintain his authority, Naveen wants to run the party in a way where his word is treated as law.

Notably, the BJD party had earlier declared to oppose the controversial Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha. However, later senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra declared that the party had not issued any whip and the MPs were free to vote on the Bill as per their conscience.

This irked many party leaders, triggering a fierce internal turmoil for the past couple of days.

BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday finally broke his silence and cautioned the leaders against criticising and blaming his former close aide Pandian for the party’s shift of stance on the Bill.

Patnaik had also stated that Tripathy doesn’t belong to the party.

