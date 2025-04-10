Haryana panel supports transgender's right of equal opportunities

Chandigarh, April 10 (IANS) In a significant step towards promoting equality and inclusion in the education sector, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has issued a landmark order in favour of transgender Aditi Sharma, the founder of Haryana Public School in Karnal that was established with the aim of providing education to underprivileged children.

Acting on complaint of Aditi Sharma, who sought intervention regarding the non-recognition of her school, citing land-related regulations as the main obstacle, HHRC Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, along with Member Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, in a detailed order, emphasised the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality and dignity to every citizen.

The commission has called for a sympathetic and inclusive review of the school's recognition status. The school, founded in 2014-15, occupies an area of 800 sq m, while the revised rules mandate a minimum of 1,500 sq m for recognition.

The commission observed that denying recognition solely on the basis of land norms contradicts the spirit of the Transgender Rights Act.

As per various provisions of the Act, the state government is obligated to ensure access to education, self-employment opportunities, and non-discriminatory treatment for transgender persons.

The order references the landmark NALSA vs. Union of India (2014) Supreme Court verdict and the National Human Rights Commission’s advisory (2023), which stress the need to provide equal opportunities to transgender individuals.

The commission lauded the complainant's efforts in serving the marginalised and urged the government to adopt a practical and inclusive approach.

Puneet Arora, Officer of Protocol, Information and Public Relations with the HHRC, told the media that the Additional Chief Secretary (School Education) and the Director of Elementary Education have been directed to appear in person and submit a detailed report on the matter during the next hearing on May 2.

This order not only affirms the rights of the transgender community but also marks a significant step toward building an inclusive and equitable society in Haryana.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.