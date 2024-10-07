'I was nervous': Mayank Yadav on his T20I debut in Gwalior

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Pacer Mayank Yadav revealed that he was nervous before making his T20I debut against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. He also credited the support of captain Suryakumar Yadav, who gave him freedom and encouraged him to bowl on his strengths.

Mayank turned eyeballs in the IPL 2024 with his tear-away pace while playing for Lucknow Super Giants. However, his stint in the tournament was cut short due to an injury but the speedster recovered well to earn a spot in India's squad and ultimately played his first international match.

"It's a very great moment because I'm coming from my injury. I was bit nervous this time but I kept telling myself don't stress yourself but when I got to know that I would be playing my first match, the complete flashback of the last four months came in front of my eyes," Mayank said on BCCI's official website after India's seven-wicket win.

"He (Suryakumar) gives you freedom. When I was taking the run up, he was telling me 'do what you feel, what you feel best'. So that's very important for any fast bowler, specially when you making your debut," he added.

Mayank was not alone to make his debut as all-rounder Nitish Reddy also got his debut cap in the opening match of the series.

"For any cricketer in India, it's a big moment. Playing for the Indian cricket team is a dream-come-true moment. Obviously, there was nervousness but I enjoyed that. It was a very proud moment for me and my family as well," he said.

"There are senior players and I got a lot of experience as well from the coaching staff. Even in bowling as well getting some keen points. I love this kind of atmosphere in the dressing room," Nitish, who scored 16 not out, added.

Mayank started his international career with a maiden before getting his first wicket in the next over. He returned with the figures of 1-21 in his four overs. "It felt good. I was not thinking that I am going to bowl a maiden over. Just wanted to live in that moment, enjoy that moment," he said.

Having worked with India bowling coach Morne Morkel previously with Lucknow, the pacer said, "It's very comfortable for me, I have been with him (Morkel) for the last three years. I know him, he knows me very well. So, it's very easy for me to work with him. He knows which things are better for me."

Nitish also praised Suryakumar for his calm demeanour and for giving them license to enjoy themselves on the field.

"He is very calm and cool. He is doing fabulous captaincy, not giving any pressure to us. We were debutants, obviously we will have nervousness and pressure. He gave that license to us. Any youngster would like to get it from the captain," Nitish said.

The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played in Delhi on Wednesday.

