October 11 to Oct 13: 3 Day Holidays for Banks, Schools, and Offices!

October is the month of Festivals! This is the time when the whole of India celebrates and remembers the cultures and traditions. The festive season started in earnest with Gandhi Jayanti, and the trio of holidays in the second week of October comes the next. What a break to plan a quick getaway.

The upcoming holidays in October include Ashtami and Navami on October 11, followed by Durga Puja and Dussehra on October 12, which is a public holiday across the country. Schools, colleges, banks, and offices in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed, so be sure to confirm with your institution or workplace. Additionally, October 13 is a Sunday, making it a weekly holiday. This translates to a three-day holiday, in the course of which one gets relief and rejuvenation.

With the end of the month fast approaching, Diwali festivals are set in. This time, Diwali is on October 3, and the two-day holiday is announced throughout the country to rejoice in Rama's return Rama to Ayodhya after completing his term of exile. There are a few other festivals, like Karwa Chauth and Danteras in October.

Also read: Ratan Tata Hospitalised? Just Medical Checkups, Don't Spread Rumours - Ratan Tata