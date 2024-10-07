Ratan Tata Hospitalized?

Ratan Tata's hospitalisation rumours went viral. Rumours had surfaced that 86-year-old Ratan Tata was admitted to Breach Candy hospital. Mr Tata is unwell, stated rumours. However, Ratan Tata himself quickly clarified that he was undergoing normal medical checkups due to his age. He asked media to stop spreading misinformation. Tata in his Instagram post stated that the reports of his ill-health are unfounded and baseless.

Ratan Naval Tata, one of the most influential business magnate and kind hearted human being, is industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons. He was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. He continues to head its charitable trusts