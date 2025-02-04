Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Shantanu Naidu Appointed General Manager at Tata Motors

Shantanu Naidu, known for being a close associate and executive assistant to industrialist Ratan Tata, has taken on a new role at Tata Motors. He recently announced his appointment as General Manager, Head of Strategic Initiatives at the company, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Sharing the news, Shantanu reflected on his deep-rooted connection with Tata Motors, recalling how his father, a former employee at the company, would return home in his white shirt and navy pants after a day’s work at the Tata Motors plant. "It comes full circle now," he expressed.

Meanwhile, a report by the Times of India revealed that Shantanu has been named in the late Ratan Tata’s will, further underscoring the strong bond between the two. In a unique gesture reflecting Tata’s love for animals, the will also mentions his beloved German Shepherd, Tito, as one of the beneficiaries.

Shantanu Naidu, a Cornell University graduate, has played a key role in several of Tata’s philanthropic and business initiatives, including the launch of Motopaws, a startup focused on the welfare of stray dogs. His appointment at Tata Motors is expected to bring fresh strategic insights to the company.