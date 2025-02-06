Web Series on Tata's Titan on Amazon MX Player: Titan Made in India

Titan Company, one of India’s leading consumer brands, is making waves with the announcement of its new six-part series, Made in India – A Titan Story. This series, set to debut on the popular OTT platform Amazon MX Player, delves into the brand’s remarkable journey from its humble beginnings in 1984 to becoming a household name in India.

The series is based on Vinay Kamath’s bestselling book, Titan: Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand. It will feature an impressive cast, including the legendary Naseeruddin Shah and the talented Jim Sarbh. Naseeruddin Shah will portray the role of industrialist Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, while Jim Sarbh will play Xerxes Desai, the first managing director of Titan Company.

The trailer for the series, which was released five days ago, has already generated significant buzz. The one-minute thirty-second teaser highlights how these two influential figures worked together during challenging times to build Titan, one of India’s most iconic brands. The series showcases the collaboration between JRD Tata, the founder of Titan Industries, and Ratan Tata, who succeeded him, in their effort to create world-class products for the Indian market.

Titan Company, originally named Titan Industries, is best known for its watches, but it has since expanded its product line to include jewelry, eyewear, and other accessories. The series, directed by Robbie Grewal, captures the key moments in Titan’s history, including the creation of the world’s slimmest watch, and how the brand overcame early struggles to achieve entrepreneurial success.

Titan’s Managing Director, CK Venkataraman, expressed excitement about sharing the company’s story. He said, “Titan’s journey is a testament to the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship and the passion of everyone involved in building a brand that resonates with millions. We are excited to share our story with the world through this compelling series.”

Made in India – A Titan Story will showcase not only the challenges Titan faced but also how it became a leader in the Indian watchmaking and consumer goods industry. The series is sure to offer an inspiring look at the dedication and vision that turned Titan into the successful brand it is today.

So, if you’re curious about how Titan rose to the top, don’t miss the upcoming release on Amazon MX Player.