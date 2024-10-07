Jani Master's Bail To Be Cancelled: 70th National Film Awards - Jani Master's National Award Suspended

Choreographer Jani Master, who is currently in judicial remand amidst facing harassment allegations from junior choreogpraher, may face a setback regarding his interim bail. He had filed a petition for bail to attend the National Award ceremony on October 8. The Ranga Reddy Court had granted him interim bail from October 6 to 10. However, now there is a possibility that this bail may be revoked.

Also read: Mouni Roy's Dazzling Glamour

Jani Master was announced as the Best Choreographer for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam (released as Thiru in Telugu) by the Central Government for the year 2022. However, due to allegations under the POCSO Act, a case was filed against him. The National Awards Committee subsequently announced the temporary suspension of the award. Following this, the police have filed a petition in the Ranga Reddy Court to cancel Jani Master's interim bail. After the hearing, there is a strong chance that his bail will be revoked. Jani Master is currently in remand, following a complaint that he sexually assaulted a young woman who worked as an assistant choreographer under him.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 6th Oct Highlights, Manikanta Cries Again