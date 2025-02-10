Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Vs TV Premiere: Zee Telugu First, Zee5 Next

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh, is all set to have its World Television Premiere on Zee Telugu before making its way to OTT. After a successful theatrical release on January 14, the film crossed an impressive 200 crores at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film of Venkatesh’s career. Fans now have the chance to watch the film on TV before it streams on Zee5.

The movie follows Satya Akella (Srinivas Avasarala), a tech entrepreneur who gets kidnapped right after landing in India. Meenu (Meenakshi Chaudhary) seeks the help of her former lover, Yadagiri Damodhar Raju (Venkatesh), a retired cop, to solve the high-profile kidnapping case. What unfolds is a thrilling and action-packed drama that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

The film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Upendra Limaye, Sai Kumar, and others in pivotal roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been praised for its gripping storyline and Venkatesh’s powerful performance.