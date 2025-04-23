Mystery thriller series ‘We Were Liars’ to premier digitally from June 18

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The mystery thriller series “We Were Liars,” based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, is all set to stream on Prime Video from June 18.

"We Were Liars" follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather's New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty, known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond, but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

The eight episodic series stars Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis; alongside Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil, and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

The series is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie.

Also executive producing are Emily Cummins for My So-Called Company and the novel's author, E. Lockhart. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amazon MGM Studios are behind the project. The novel is published by Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children's Books.

The book “We Were Liars” was a 2014 psychological horror young-adult novel. The novel has received critical acclaim and won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Young Adult Fiction. It was also listed as an ALA Top Ten Best Fiction for Young Adults for 2015.

Talking about Emily Alyn Lind, she was known for her recurring role as young Amanda Clarke on the series Revenge, and for her role as Ariel on the medical drama Code Black. Lind has also starred in the Netflix original films The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire as Melody.

From 2021 to 2023, she starred as Audrey Hope in the teen drama series Gossip Girl.

