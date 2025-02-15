Meenakshi Chaudhary and Naga Chaitanya to Pair?

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Thandel, which has not only performed well at the box office but has also become the highest-grossing film of his career. As the actor enjoys the success, reports are already surfacing about his next project. Sources suggest that Naga Chaitanya is set to star in an exciting new film, where he will reportedly romance actress Meenakshi Chaudhary.

This upcoming film will be directed by Vasishtha, who previously gained attention for his work on the hit film Bimbisara. Vasishtha is also currently working on the highly anticipated project Vishwambhara, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. The new film, which is in the final stages of pre-production, promises to be a big-ticket project, with the team working on finalizing the cast, crew, and shooting locations.

What makes this film even more exciting is that it is expected to be the costliest film in Naga Chaitanya’s career. The story is said to be unique and intriguing, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about this upcoming venture.